Tigers cut into deficit

Down by 21 points to Ohio State at halftime, Clemson chipped away at its deficit on its first possession of the second half in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Following an interception by linebacker Mike Jones on Ohio State’s opening possession of the third quarter, the Tigers cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 35-21 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Cornell Powell at the 7:56 mark of the period.

The score capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive that spanned 3:49.

Powell set up the touchdown with a 29-yard reception that put Clemson at Ohio State’s 10-yard line.