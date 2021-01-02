Simms hits game-winner to lift Tigers past Miami

Aamir Simms banked in a runner with 19 seconds to go and then Nick Honor knocked the ball loose from Miami’s Kameron Micgusty on the Hurricanes’ ensuing possession. Johnathan Baehre scooped it up to run out all but 0.3 seconds of the clock, as Clemson hung on for a 66-65 victory Saturday in Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami’s Isaiah Wong had an opportunity to win the game for the Hurricanes, but after catching the long inbounds pass his prayer in the paint was too hard off the glass and bounced off the front of the rim.

Simms’ game-winner tied his career-high with 25 points. The senior also had seven rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes. He was 10-of-14 from the field and was 2-for-2 from behind the arch.

The Hurricanes led 65-61 with 1:36 to play, but Honor drained a three-pointer from the right corner with 1:05 to play to pull the Tigers within one point. On Miami’s next possession, Elijah Olaniyi turned the ball over with 42 seconds left, setting up Simms’ game-winner.

Alex Hemenway scored eight points for the Tigers, while P.J. Hall, Honor and Baehre added seven points each.

The Tigers (8-1, 2-1) had 59-55 lead with 5:31 to play, but the Hurricanes rallied to grab the lead.

Miami (4-4, 0-3) led the Tigers 34-32 at the break, thanks to a 12-2 run to end the first half.

Clemson had 21-9 with 11:47 to play in the first half. It was their largest of the half. But the Hurricanes behind the Harlond Beverly slowly came back and grabbed the lead just before the half.

Beverly finished the game with 10 points, while Wong had 13.

The Tigers will host NC State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday from Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.