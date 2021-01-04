Clemson D-lineman enters transfer portal

Clemson D-lineman enters transfer portal

Football

Clemson D-lineman enters transfer portal

By January 4, 2021 4:01 pm

By |

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that defensive tackle Jordan Williams has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Williams entered the portal within the last hour (4:01 p.m.) we were told. The redshirt junior played in 11 of the Tigers’ 12 games this year. He started one game. He had eight tackles this season, including one tackle for loss.

His one start came against Wake Forest in the season opener and it was the first one of his career. He also had five tackles against The Citadel in Week 2 of the season.

Williams, who has already graduated, has 52 tackles in his Clemson career with 9.5 of those coming as a loss. He also has four sacks and broke up two passes. He has played in 38 games at Clemson.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

Even though his team was down 21 points in the fourth quarter, Trevor Lawrence still believed Clemson could pull out the victory over Ohio State in Friday’s Sugar Bowl. “I mean, that’s just what I do,” (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home