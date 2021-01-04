Clemson D-lineman enters transfer portal

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that defensive tackle Jordan Williams has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Williams entered the portal within the last hour (4:01 p.m.) we were told. The redshirt junior played in 11 of the Tigers’ 12 games this year. He started one game. He had eight tackles this season, including one tackle for loss.

His one start came against Wake Forest in the season opener and it was the first one of his career. He also had five tackles against The Citadel in Week 2 of the season.

Williams, who has already graduated, has 52 tackles in his Clemson career with 9.5 of those coming as a loss. He also has four sacks and broke up two passes. He has played in 38 games at Clemson.