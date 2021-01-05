Rodgers left a legacy of tenacity

Amari Rodgers had a difficult road over the course of his career at Clemson. But, made the most of it and left the legacy of a hard worker who overcame injury to assert himself as a key offensive weapon.

The Tigers fell short in his final game in a Clemson uniform as they fell 49-28 to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl. Rodgers finished the game with eight catches for 54 yards.

The Clemson wide receiver reflected on his college career in the postgame press conference. The senior wants fans to remember him as a tenacious player who never gave up when it would have been the easy way out.

“I think my legacy will be somebody who is known as a hard worker with my journey and injury,” Rodgers said. “What I had on my mind since I got here was that I wanted to be one of the hardest workers to ever come through here.”

Rodgers tore his ACL during spring practice in 2019 but returned 166 days later to face Texas A&M and caught two passes for six yards in the Tigers’ win. He became a staple at slot receiver for Clemson from that point on.

The senior and graduate finished his career with 181 catches for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns with the bulk of his production coming this season.

In 2020, Rodgers capped off his career with 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged over 10 yards per catch in each of his last three seasons and 11.85 yards per catch for his career.

As a senior, he recorded the 12th 1,000-yard receiving season in Clemson history and earned All-ACC honors. His 77 receptions, passed DeAndre Hopkins (72 in 2011) and Artavis Scott (76 in both 2014 and 2016) for the eighth-most in a season in program history. Rodgers also passed Mike Williams (177) for sixth on Clemson’s all-time leaderboard for career receptions.

But, Rodgers wants people to remember his journey and his impressive comeback from a devastating injury.

“I feel like that will be my legacy for sure and I will be remembered for that for sure just never giving up whenever it would have been easy to,” Rodgers said. “With an injury that was so significant I could have given up and let that get the best of me but I didn’t I bounced back.”

Rodgers hopes to impress NFL Scouts at the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. on Jan. 30 with his teammate Cornell Powell.