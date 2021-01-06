Carman announces his future plans

Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman has declared himself eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft and will forgo his senior season at Clemson, he announced via social media Wednesday night.

Carman was a two-year starter for the Tigers in 2019 and 2020. He helped lead Clemson to back-to-back ACC Championships and to another ACC Championship as a reserve offensive tackle in 2018.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound junior was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020 after receiving third-team accolades in 2019.

Carman helped lead the way for Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who went on to become the ACC’s all-time rushing leader, touchdown leader and scoring leader.

The native of Fairfield, Ohio, was a second-team All-American this past season according to CBS Sports.

Carman is the fourth player since Monday to leave the Clemson program. On Monday, defensive tackles Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence officially declared himself eligible for the draft earlier on Wednesday.

Rising junior Jordan McFadden will likely take over at left tackle for Carman in 2021.