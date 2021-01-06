What They Are Saying: Lawrence says his goodbye to Clemson

As expected, Trevor Lawrence has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The generational quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up said his goodbye to Clemson with a heartfelt video via social media on Wednesday morning.

Following Lawrence’s announcement, many people reacted to the news on Twitter. Here is what some had to say:

On behalf of the entire Clemson Family… Thank you, Trevor! The best is yet to come. — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 6, 2021

As @ClemsonFB likes to say: The best is yet to come 🙌🐅@Trevorlawrencee has officially declared for the NFL Draft! pic.twitter.com/p7se0lpyQx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 6, 2021

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has officially announced he is entering the NFL draft. Lawrence finishes his college career with a 34-2 record as a starter, which is the 5th-best in FBS history among QBs with at least 30 starts and 3rd-best since the FBS/FCS split in 1978. pic.twitter.com/gS657r7UVw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 6, 2021

No one has been more consistent than Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/wmuBoA7rU5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 6, 2021

Highest-graded Clemson QB seasons:

1. Trevor Lawrence ('20): 91.2

2. Trevor Lawrence ('19): 91.1

3. Trevor Lawrence ('18): 90.7

4. Deshaun Watson ('14): 88.7

5. Deshaun Watson ('16): 87.3

6. Deshaun Watson ('15): 85.7 pic.twitter.com/odLik5bxjT — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 6, 2021

Humble. Class. Integrity. Character. The entire package. Can’t wait to see you lead your NFL team like you lead the Tigers https://t.co/VLNciuEonQ — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 6, 2021

Trevor will improve a franchise, positively impact the community, & change the world. @Trevorlawrencee thanks for everything. Never compromise who you are. Keep being you. #ALLIN https://t.co/C2YCdok7Lz — Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) January 6, 2021

16 out Love ya William 🤞🏾 https://t.co/CBvt3v7HO1 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 6, 2021

One of the best CFB players ever.

One of the best people I've been blessed to get to know. https://t.co/uxOCEoL2Ia — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) January 6, 2021

Got to know you a little more over quarantine and you helped me stay in shape and progress my game during that time as well IYKYK…THANK YOU FRIEND 🤟🏾💯 https://t.co/wxJ9444Cgm — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) January 6, 2021

The GOAT plain and simple 💯‼️ https://t.co/SGNuq8Q9hn — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) January 6, 2021

Thank you Trevor, I’ll say it again and again, the way you received DJ and took him under your wings, it played a huge part in DJ’s success on and off field. Thank you again Trevor for being so kind to my son. God bless you on your journey 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/5HzSziI65k — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) January 6, 2021

Trevor says the most formative years of his life have taken place at Clemson and that he will miss it.

The Heisman runner-up & ACC player of the year will almost certainly be the Tigers first ever, NFL 1st overall pick on April 29th.@WSPA7 https://t.co/qLn1Lo2ReW — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) January 6, 2021

Well done 16! Can’t wait to watch you excel at the next level!🐅🐅🐅 — Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) January 6, 2021

@Trevorlawrencee Trevor, no matter where you get drafted, one thing will always remain true, I’ll be open‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 6, 2021