What They Are Saying: Lawrence says his goodbye to Clemson

As expected, Trevor Lawrence has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The generational quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up said his goodbye to Clemson with a heartfelt video via social media on Wednesday morning.
Following Lawrence’s announcement, many people reacted to the news on Twitter. Here is what some had to say:
On behalf of the entire Clemson Family…
Thank you, Trevor! The best is yet to come.
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 6, 2021
As @ClemsonFB likes to say: The best is yet to come 🙌🐅@Trevorlawrencee has officially declared for the NFL Draft! pic.twitter.com/p7se0lpyQx
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 6, 2021
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has officially announced he is entering the NFL draft.
Lawrence finishes his college career with a 34-2 record as a starter, which is the 5th-best in FBS history among QBs with at least 30 starts and 3rd-best since the FBS/FCS split in 1978. pic.twitter.com/gS657r7UVw
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 6, 2021
No one has been more consistent than Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/wmuBoA7rU5
— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 6, 2021
Highest-graded Clemson QB seasons:
1. Trevor Lawrence ('20): 91.2
2. Trevor Lawrence ('19): 91.1
3. Trevor Lawrence ('18): 90.7
4. Deshaun Watson ('14): 88.7
5. Deshaun Watson ('16): 87.3
6. Deshaun Watson ('15): 85.7 pic.twitter.com/odLik5bxjT
— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 6, 2021
Humble. Class. Integrity. Character. The entire package. Can’t wait to see you lead your NFL team like you lead the Tigers https://t.co/VLNciuEonQ
— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 6, 2021
Trevor will improve a franchise, positively impact the community, & change the world. @Trevorlawrencee thanks for everything. Never compromise who you are. Keep being you. #ALLIN https://t.co/C2YCdok7Lz
— Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) January 6, 2021
16 out Love ya William 🤞🏾 https://t.co/CBvt3v7HO1
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 6, 2021
One of the best CFB players ever.
One of the best people I've been blessed to get to know. https://t.co/uxOCEoL2Ia
— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) January 6, 2021
Got to know you a little more over quarantine and you helped me stay in shape and progress my game during that time as well IYKYK…THANK YOU FRIEND 🤟🏾💯 https://t.co/wxJ9444Cgm
— Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) January 6, 2021
The GOAT plain and simple 💯‼️ https://t.co/SGNuq8Q9hn
— 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) January 6, 2021
Thank you Trevor, I’ll say it again and again, the way you received DJ and took him under your wings, it played a huge part in DJ’s success on and off field. Thank you again Trevor for being so kind to my son. God bless you on your journey 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/5HzSziI65k
— Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) January 6, 2021
Trevor says the most formative years of his life have taken place at Clemson and that he will miss it.
The Heisman runner-up & ACC player of the year will almost certainly be the Tigers first ever, NFL 1st overall pick on April 29th.@WSPA7 https://t.co/qLn1Lo2ReW
— Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) January 6, 2021
Well done 16! Can’t wait to watch you excel at the next level!🐅🐅🐅
— Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) January 6, 2021
@Trevorlawrencee Trevor, no matter where you get drafted, one thing will always remain true, I’ll be open‼️
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 6, 2021
He came in expected to be the best football player on the planet and he managed to somehow exceed expectations. Good luck to an awesome talent and dude. https://t.co/zslwyZGxlO
— Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) January 6, 2021
Legendary‼️ https://t.co/8TBgOFojvl
— Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) January 6, 2021
Role Model ! https://t.co/AIA5Cqlz74
— Bubba Chandler (@Bubbachandler_) January 6, 2021