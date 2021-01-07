Skalski announces his future plans with the team

Clemson senior linebacker James Skalski has decided he will return to Clemson to play one more season, he announced in a video on his social media platforms Thursday afternoon.

As you recall, the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to all fall sport student-athletes for the 2020-21 academic year.

Skalski’s return now solidifies Clemson’s linebacker position, with the Tigers returning all three starting linebackers from this past season.

It also means Skalski’s college career will not end with the targeting ejection he was hit with in the Tigers’ 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

A second-team All-ACC honoree in 2020, Skalski recorded 44 total tackles (3.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups and three quarterback pressures this past season.

The 2021 season will mark Skalski’s sixth year in the Clemson program. The Sharpsburg, Ga., native entered 2020 credited with 166 career tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 931 snaps over 47 games (17 starts) in his career.