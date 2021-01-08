Clemson's weekly COVID-19 report

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications
Impact Freshmen: Beaux Collins
Most of the players that Clemson signed in December have already arrived on campus to start their college careers. Of the 19 players the Tigers inked during the early signing period, a dozen of them (…)
Clemson at UNC game postponed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that Clemson’s men’s basketball games at North Carolina and Syracuse have been postponed. The games were scheduled to be played on (…)
Swinney: ‘We got us a great one in big Phil’ Mafah
Nobody on Clemson’s coaching staff is stingier with a scholarship offer than offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott, who is admittedly slow to offer prospects and very selective about the (…)
Clemson’s great start has not come without challenges
Coaching college basketball is difficult in a normal year, but throw in a global pandemic, along with everything else going on in the world and trying to understand the mental makeup of a team is as challenging (…)
There is nothing like experience, Uiagalelei got a lot of it in 2020
With Trevor Lawrence officially off to the NFL, D.J. Uiagalelei gets the keys to the Clemson offense. The good news for the Tigers is the freshman already took it for a test ride and the drive was pretty (…)
Clemson pitching will bring velocity with command to the mound
The days of college pitchers throwing an 85-mph sinker or slider is slowing going away. The game has changed to the point where most all pitchers are consistently throwing in the low 90s. “That is just (…)
Miller: Clemson’s ’22 class ‘only going to get better’
Since becoming the first commitment in Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class this past October, Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller has seen two more top prospects jump on board (…)
Two-Minute Drill: Lawrence tries to explain Tigers' bad night in New Orleans
Last Friday’s Sugar Bowl started well for Clemson when Trevor Lawrence ran for a two-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game. But as the game wore on, Ohio State started to dominate the (…)
Skalski announces his future plans with the team
Clemson senior linebacker James Skalski has decided he will return to Clemson to play one more season, he announced in a video on his social media platforms Thursday afternoon. As you recall, the NCAA granted an (…)
Impact Freshmen: Jake Briningstool
Most of the players that Clemson signed in December have already arrived on campus to start their college careers. Of the 19 players the Tigers inked during the early signing period, a dozen of them (…)