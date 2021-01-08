Clemson's weekly COVID-19 report

Clemson Athletics completed 1,466 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. A total of fifteen individuals tested positive, nine staff and six student-athletes, or 1.0% positive.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 25,455 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 246 positive results (175 student-athletes, 71 staff), 0.9% positive, and no hospitalizations.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications