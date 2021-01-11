Did Kendrick announce he is coming back for his senior year?

It appears Derion Kendrick is returning to Clemson for his senior year.

The Clemson cornerback indicated on an Instagram post Monday night that he plans to return to Tigertown for one more season.

Kendrick simply said in a picture he posted, “One mo.”

That is good news for a Clemson secondary that finished second in the ACC in pass defense and had a league high tying 14 interceptions.

Kendrick (6-0, 190) had one of those interceptions to go with a team high six passes defended. He also returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers’ win at Virginia Tech to close the regular season.

The Rock Hill, S.C., native finished the year with 17 tackles, including one sack. Kendrick has been a starter in each of the last two seasons for Clemson. He played in nine of the Tigers’ 12 games this past year.

