Zoomin' with TCI: 4-star IMG DE dishes on recruitment

The Clemson Insider went one-on-one in a Zoom interview with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell, one of the top prospects at his position in the 2022 recruiting class.
Watch Campbell give the latest in his recruitment, where the Tigers stand with him and much more in his interview with TCI:
On Monday, it was announced former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller was selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Spiller becomes Clemson’s eighth inductee in the College Football (…)
Things did not start out so well for Clemson’s wide receivers in 2020. All-ACC receiver Justyn Ross was lost for the year when he underwent spinal surgery on June 5. In the first game of the season, (…)
Clemson Athletics received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce on for facility re-occupancy plans within Doug Kingsmore Stadium, the Clemson Softball Stadium, the Duckworth Family Tennis (…)
What so many people thought could not be back in the spring and early summer of 2020, including yours truly, was completed Monday night in Miami. The college football, despite all the postponements, (…)
Zaire Patterson was a multi-sport star in high school and played multiple positions during his football career at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep. But the standout athlete settled in as a defensive end on the (…)
Though the national championship game is being played between Ohio State and Alabama tonight, Clemson is working towards its future. As head coach Dabo Swinney likes to say, the past is in the review mirror (…)
Most of the players that Clemson signed in December have already arrived on campus to start their college careers. Of the 19 players the Tigers inked during the early signing period, a dozen of them (…)