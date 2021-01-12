Zoomin' with TCI: 4-star IMG DE dishes on recruitment

Recruiting

January 12, 2021

The Clemson Insider went one-on-one in a Zoom interview with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell, one of the top prospects at his position in the 2022 recruiting class.

Watch Campbell give the latest in his recruitment, where the Tigers stand with him and much more in his interview with TCI:

