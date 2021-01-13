Collins draws comparison to current Clemson wideout

One of three standout wide receivers that Clemson signed in December as part of its 2021 class is Dacari Collins, a unanimous four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services and a top-150 national player per ESPN.

Collins arrived on Clemson’s campus in early January as a midyear enrollee.

“A great, great receiver prospect,” head coach Dabo Swinney said of Collins during Clemson’s National Signing Day show on Dec. 16. “He is big, he’s long, he’s physically developed, he’s got great twitch, and a great young man. Committed early. Another guy that we had in camp. So, think he’s going to be a great addition for us.”

Collins, who participated in the Swinney Football Camp several summers in a row, received an offer from the Tigers when he was a rising junior in June 2019. He then committed to Clemson the following September, choosing Swinney’s program over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and numerous other schools.

“Dacari, really proud of him,” wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham said during Clemson’s signing day show.

“Our first wide receiver commit in this class. Knew what he wanted to do. We knew we liked him early. Offered him early. He committed early, stayed true to that commitment.”

Grisham compared Collins to current Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams, who tallied 24 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman this past season.

“He’s going to remind you of E.J. Williams a little bit, but he’s taller,” Grisham said of Collins. “He’s a legit 6-4 guy, but he’s low 200s and he wants to stay that way because he is fast. He is quick.”

One aspect of Collins’ game that impresses Grisham the most is his versatility and ability to play in the slot or out wide.

“You can put him on the inside if you want because he’s quick enough,” Grisham said. “But also, with that height, that length, you love him on the outside for those 50-50 balls. In our room, we call them 70-30 balls because we expect to catch them.”

Collins had a strong four-year career in the football-rich state of Georgia, with his reception and yardage totals increasing each season. He began his high school career at McEachern High in Powder Springs, Ga., before transferring to Atlanta’s Westlake High – the same school that produced former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.

In the first 11 games of his senior season at Westlake in 2020, Collins recorded 48 catches for 842 yards and eight scores. He amassed 109 receptions for 1,990 yards and 20 touchdowns in 37 career games, averaging a stellar 18.3 yards per catch for his career.

“Man, he’s going to be really impressive,” Grisham said. “Really smart guy. Comes from a great program, has a really great wide receiver coach as well. So, he’s very polished. … He’s going to be able to help us, no doubt.”