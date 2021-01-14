Carman played a huge role in Lawrence, Etienne's success

Jackson Carman announced his decision to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft on Jan. 6.

The offensive tackle played a huge role on the Clemson offense over the last three seasons. Carman started at tackle in 2019 and 2020 as the Tigers claimed back-to-back ACC Championships and trips to the College Football Playoff.

He also contributed in limited action as a backup in 2018 when Clemson bested Alabama in the CFP National Championship Game.

Carman entered Clemson as the top-ranked player from the state of Ohio and the No. 21 player in the entire 2018 recruiting class. He enrolled in classes early after leaving Fairfield Senior High School, Ohio.

He finished the 2020 season as a second-team All-American according to CBS Sports and with second team All-ACC honors. Carman started all 12 games in his junior season and in 29 games over the course of his career in 42 career games.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound tackle made way for running back Travis Etienne to set countless program and conference records. He also aided in the protection of quarterback Trevor Lawrence on his way to being named the 2020 ACC Player of the Year and finishing as the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy race.

Carman took to social media last week to thank Clemson fans, coaches and his teammates for contributing to his outstanding career in the orange and white.

“My time at Clemson was nothing short of extraordinary. From playing on the biggest stage, winning multiple conference championships, competing for, and winning, a national championship—I’ve had my fair share of incredible moments,” Carman wrote. “Even after experiencing the mountaintop, none of those moments could ever compare to the memories I’ve created on the journey with my brothers at Clemson.”

Most draft experts suggest Carman will make a move to offensive guard to best suit his skill set in an NFL scheme. He has been pegged as highly as a potential third-round pick.