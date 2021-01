Clemson Athletics completed 1,465 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2021. A total of seven individuals tested positive, five staff and two student-athletes, or 0.5% positive.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 26,920 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 253 positive results (177 student-athletes, 76 staff), 0.9% positive, and no hospitalizations.