Etienne officially says goodbye to the Clemson Family

Clemson running back Travis Etienne officially said goodbye to his Clemson Family on Friday via his social media platforms.

“My four years spent in South Carolina have been nothing short of spectacular,” he wrote. “Who would have ever imagined a young kid from Jennings, Louisiana would become a national champion with the Clemson Tigers.”

Etienne helped Clemson win the 2018 National Championship, as the Tigers become the first team to go 15-0 in the modern era of college football.

With his three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, Etienne (468) broke Florida State kicker Dustin Hopkins’ ACC record for career points (466 from 2009-12). His 468 points tied Travis Prentice (468 from 1996-99) for the seventh-most career points in FBS history.

The touchdown was the 70th rushing touchdown of his career, joining Keenan Reynolds (88), Montee Ball (77), Travis Prentice (73), Ricky Williams (72) and Kenneth Dixon (72) as the only FBS players ever to rush for 70 career touchdowns in NCAA history.

Etienne concluded his senior season having scored a touchdown of any kind in 46 of his 55 career games, adding to his FBS record for most career games scoring a touchdown.

With two receptions on Clemson’s first drive, Etienne (48) broke the Clemson single season running back receptions record held by Travis Zachery (45 in 2001). Earlier this year he broke C.J. Spiller’s single season mark for yards with 588.

Etienne finished his career with 4,952 rushing yards, the most in the history of the ACC. His 78 career touchdowns are also the most in ACC history, as is his 70 career rushing touchdowns.

“My time here has allowed me to experience many accolades that some kids only dream of,” Etienne wrote. “The brotherhood that I have been blessed to be a part of will last throughout a lifetime. The maturity and growth I have experienced on and off the field has molded me into a strong man who is ready to take on life.”

Etienne helped guide Clemson to four ACC Championships and one national championship during his career. The Tigers made the playoff in all four of his seasons, while advancing to the national championship game two times.

The Jennings, La., native was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, while he was a two-time first-team All-American. He and former Clemson quarterback Steve Fuller (1977 and 1978) are the only two Tigers to win the ACC’s most coveted prize in back-to-back years.

He was also the MVP of the 2018 ACC Championship Game.

“I want to thank Coach [Dabo] Swinney and Coach [Tony] Elliott for seeing the vision that was manifesting on the inside of me waiting to burst out,” Etienne wrote. “To all my Clemson teammates and Clemson staff, I appreciate everything you guys did for me, keeping me comfortable so far away from home.

“The Clemson Family is like no other, and you can’t understand it until you have experienced it.”