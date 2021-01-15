Tigers make the cut for one of nation’s top corners

Clemson has made the cut for one of the country’s top cornerback prospects in the 2022 class.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Daylen Everette narrowed down his list of two dozen offers on Friday evening, announcing a list of his top 12 schools which includes the Tigers along with Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech,.

Everette (6-1, 180) is ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports, while Rivals tabs him as the fifth-best corner and No. 59 overall prospect in the class.

Clemson extended an offer to Everette on June 1, the date the Tigers began dispensing their initial scholarship offers to recruits in the class of 2022.

Everette transferred to IMG Academy ahead of his junior season this past fall. He originally attended Norview High School in Norfolk, Va.

Clemson signed a cornerback from Norfolk as part of the 2019 class in Sheridan Jones, who played in 11 games and started eight for the Tigers as a sophomore this past season while tallying 22 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one interception and one quarterback pressure.

The Tigers also signed cornerback Malcolm Greene from Richmond, Va., in the 2020 class. As a true freshman in 2020, Greene recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception in 12 games (three starts).