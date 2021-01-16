Top linebacker with family ties to Clemson talks recruitment

One of the top prospects in the Palmetto State for the 2023 recruiting class also happens to be the son of two former Tiger athletes.

Jalen Rambert, a four-star linebacker from Powdersville (S.C.) High School, is ranked among the top 100 prospects in his class regardless of position by 247Sports.

His father, Bernard, was a running back at Clemson from 1998-2002 and was roommates with former Clemson wide receiver and current offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Rambert’s mother, meanwhile, played soccer for the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Rambert, who has early scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Arkansas, UAB, Middle Tennessee and Florida A&M, while a number of other schools including Clemson are showing interest in the sophomore recruit.

“The recruiting process is going good, I’m in contact with a lot of schools,” Rambert said. “I don’t want to speculate on who is and isn’t going to offer me, though. Right now, I’m more focused on the schools that have already taken the chance on me. Not saying I’m not interested in building a relationship with other schools. Just more focused on the ones who have already offered right now.”

With that being said, there is plenty of mutual interest between Clemson and Rambert, who filled up the stat sheet for Powdersville this past season with 101 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, five forced fumbles, one interception, three pass breakups and 23 quarterback pressures in eight games.

“Clemson is definitely high ranking in the schools that haven’t offered,” Rambert said of where the Tigers stand with him at this point in his recruiting process. “They tell me that they’re really interested in me, and that I’ll be in the first wave of offers they put out to my class, but only time can tell.”

“They want to get me on campus whenever it opens back up as well,” he added.

Right now, all in-person recruiting visits remain suspended during the ongoing NCAA dead period, which has been extended through at least April 15 due to COVID-19 concerns.

But as you’d expect, Rambert has been around Clemson on numerous occasions with his parents over the years and followed the program closely as it has ascended to become a perennial national title contender.

“Everything about the program appeals to me – their culture, staff, distance from home, engineering program – you could list things forever,” Rambert said. “They’ve been at the top for years, and it isn’t just a stroke of luck or a few good players. The whole program is one of the best in the nation.”

Because of Rambert’s family ties to Clemson and proximity to the school, an offer from the Tigers would obviously mean a lot to him and have a major impact on his recruitment.

“Anyone that’s willing to extend an offer definitely has a heavy impact on my recruitment, but an offer from Clemson would especially,” Rambert said. “They’re right up the road and both my parents attended there. So, it would mean just a little bit more and definitely be a great accomplishment.”

Rambert is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect from South Carolina, No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 76 overall prospect for the class of 2023.