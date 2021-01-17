Another defensive starter decides to return

Clemson’s defense got more good news on Sunday night. Safety Nolan Turner announced via Instagram he will return to Clemson for one more season.

With Turner’s return, it means Clemson will have all 11 starters back from the 2020 season. A year in which the Tigers’ led the ACC in total defense and was second in scoring defense.

Linebacker James Skalski announced on Jan. 7, he was going to return for one more season thanks to the NCAA rule that allows all student-athletes another year if eligibility due to COVID-19. Last week, defensive back Derion Kendrick announced he was returning to Clemson for his senior season.

Turner was a second-team All-American according to USA Today in 2020. He was also a second-team All-ACC selection as well.

The safety earned all-conference nods from the Associated Press (second-team) and Pro Football Focus (first-team), too.

Turner, a starter for the Tigers this past season, finished second on the Clemson team in tackles in 2020 with 54. He also had six tackles for loss in his 11 starts, while grabbing three interceptions. He also broke up two passes, while playing in all 12 games.

The Alabama native did not start the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State and was suspended for the entire first half due to a targeting call against Notre Dame in the fourth quarter of the ACC Championship Game. He still finished the game with five tackles.

Turner has 178 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss in his career. He also has six career interceptions and has broken up 16 passes. He also has a sack and a forced fumble to his credit.