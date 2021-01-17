Swinney: ‘Trevor Lawrence is the first Trevor Lawrence’

There are many reasons why Dabo Swinney believes Trevor Lawrence is the best prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. In fact, the Clemson head coach has a hundred reasons why.

“If you could sit down and write hundred qualities that you would look for in the ideal quarterback, we would all say, ‘We want him fast, we want him tall, want great arm strength, we want great football IQ,’ you know whatever. Poise, demeanor and leadership, you just list all the boxes. He checks them all,” Swinney said on Sports Radio 610 out of Houston prior to last Wednesday’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards ceremony. “There is not one. There is not a box that you can’t check with Trevor Lawrence. He is very unique in that regard.”

Swinney even took it a step further and said Lawrence is the first Trevor Lawrence, as far as he is concerned.

“He is such an awesome dude,” the Clemson coach said. “He looks like Hollywood, but he is so un-Hollywood. He is just a very simple guy. He has a great foundation to his life.”

Many believe Lawrence should be the first pick in April’s NFL Draft. However, there is speculation new Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer could take former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields or BYU quarterback Zach Wilson because both fit more of the offensive style he wants to run there.

Regardless, the spotlight is going to be on Lawrence for the majority of the next three months as he prepares for the draft. But Swinney knows his young quarterback can handle it because he has been in the spotlight since he was in high school.

Lawrence came to Clemson as the No. 1 ranked player in the country coming out of high school in 2018, and in his freshman season he led the Tigers to the national championship, the first true freshman quarterback to lead his team to a national championship since 1985.

He then went on to guide the Tigers to a 14-0 start as a sophomore and a return trip to the national championship game. He won the first 25 starts of his college career and this past season he had the Tigers back in the College Football Playoff.

“He has been in the spotlight forever and it is just easy to him,” Swinney said. “To be honest with you, he makes it look easy. He makes things look easy to the point that I think people are numb to his greatness because he has done it since the ninth grade.

“He lost just two games in high school in four years as a starter and then he was 34-2 at Clemson. He lost just two games. He just wins and that is not easy.”