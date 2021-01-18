Clemson has another player return to school

Clemson had another player announce he will be returning to play for the Tigers in 2021.

Punter Will Spiers announced via Instagram he will be returning for another season thanks to the NCAA rule giving student athletes an extra year of eligibility that will not count against the school’s scholarship limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spiers was a Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist in 2020 after he averaged 44.0 yards per punt. He had 12 punts go over 50 yards and 17 of his kicks landed inside the 20-yard line.

An original walk-on, Spiers has averaged better than 41 yards per punt in his career and has played in 56 games.