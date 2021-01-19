Elite Texas RB staying in touch with Clemson

Clemson is keeping in touch with an elite running back recruit from the Lone Star State.

Houston (Texas) Klein Cain four-star Jaydon Blue – ranked among the top six running backs and top 100 overall prospects in the 2022 class by all the major recruiting services – has been communicating with Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“I’ve talked to Coach Elliott a few times,” Blue told The Clemson Insider. “He’s just saying he wants to stay in contact with me.”

Elliott is intrigued by what Blue brings to the table as a running back, and Blue is certainly interested in what the Tigers have to offer as well.

“I am very interested in Clemson,” he said. “It was one of the schools I watched growing up and I love the program.”

As a junior in 2020, Blue rushed for 2,155 yards and scored 30 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder owns over 30 offers from major programs across the country, including schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon and Southern Cal.

Blue named Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Oklahoma as some of the schools he has been in contact with most frequently.

“Recruiting has been easy for me,” he said. “During the season wasn’t really talking to any schools because I was focused on the season. Now that it is over, I can start back talking to coaches and stuff.”

All on-campus recruiting has been suspended since last March due to COVID-19, and the NCAA dead period remains in place through at least April 15. But there are a handful of schools Blue is looking to check out whenever prospects are allowed to make in-person visits again.

“Schools I want to visit are Ohio State, Oregon, OU, UT, LSU, Alabama and Clemson,” he said.

Should the interest Clemson is showing in Blue result in an offer moving forward, he says it would have a major effect on his recruitment.

“It would impact my recruitment a lot because Clemson has always been a top program, so I would look far into them if they pull the offer,” he said.

Blue is ranked as high as the No. 2 running back and No. 56 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.