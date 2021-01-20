Clemson building great relationship with highly touted receiver

One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2022 class regardless of position is Brenen Thompson, a four-star athlete from Spearman (Texas) High School.

The highly regarded recruit has racked up 30-plus scholarship offers and is staying in touch with coaches from many of the programs pursuing him.

“I’ve been in contact with about 15 schools,” Thompson told The Clemson Insider. “All of them I try and keep up good contact with.”

Clemson is recruiting Thompson as a wide receiver and extended an offer to the speedy 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior in December.

Thompson, a top-30 national prospect per multiple recruiting services, communicates regularly with Tyler Grisham and has hit it off with Clemson’s receivers coach.

“Me and Coach Grisham text every day,” Thompson said. “Me and Coach Grisham have just been building a great relationship. He’s a really great coach and even a better person!”

Last month, Thompson trimmed down his recruitment when he released a top 12 that included Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Asked where the Tigers stand among his favorites at this point in his recruiting process, Thompson replied, “Clemson is definitely up there with my recruitment right now,” adding “they’ve done a great job with their program.”

Right now, Thompson is waiting for on-campus recruiting to open back up and wants to check out a bunch of schools in person before making his commitment in the future. All unofficial and official visits remain suspended during the ongoing NCAA dead period that is in effect through at least April 15 due to COVID-19.

“It will be during the process of visiting places whenever that may be,” Thompson said of his decision timeline.

Thompson is ranked as the country’s No. 3 athlete and No. 26 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, while Rivals considers him the No. 4 athlete and No. 27 overall prospect in the class.