Clemson Football loses longtime coaching analyst

The Clemson Football program is losing one of its best analysts to the coaching ranks.

The Clemson Insider confirmed on Wednesday Cameron Aiken, who has been a part of Dabo Swinney’s staff for six seasons, is leaving Clemson to be Jeff Scott’s running backs coach at South Florida. Aiken was Swinney’s offensive player development analyst from 2015-’20.

A graduate of Clemson in 2011, Aiken spent one season at UAB as a graduate assistant coach in 2014, working with the quarterbacks. He came back to Clemson in 2015 and since then the Tigers are 79-7 and won two national championships.

Aiken assisted passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter with the quarterbacks during his time at Clemson.

Aiken was considered one of the sharpest young coaches on Swinney’s staff. He played a big role in the development of Clemson quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. He also played a part in the development of the Clemson passing game and in the offense overall.