Elite pass rusher ‘definitely excited’ about Clemson offer

An elite edge rusher from national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas picked up an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

Cyrus Moss – a unanimous four-star and consensus top-75 national prospect according to the major recruiting services – received the offer during a FaceTime call with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and other members of the Tigers’ staff.

“Definitely excited,” Moss said to The Clemson Insider after scoring the offer. “They take their time with their offers and they look into the individual person and make sure they’re someone that could fit up to that (standard) that they expect at Clemson, both on the field and off the field. So, definitely honored as well and excited that they would see me as a possible fit for something of that standard.”

Moss (6-5, 220) is listed as a defensive end by Rivals and 247Sports, while ESPN considers him an outside linebacker – the position many programs are pursuing him as. But regardless of where he lines up at the next level, Moss possesses the talent and skills to be a proficient pass rusher off the edge.

During their conversations with Moss, the Tigers let him know they are interested in not only molding him as a player on the field, but helping him grow off the field as a person as well should he decide to join their program.

“Definitely that it was about the development of the whole person – on the field, how you are day-to-day, your player development, how you are in the classroom, how you are in life, just you as a person,” Moss said of what he heard from the coaches. “So, coming to Clemson, they want to make sure you come out as a better person in every way.”

In addition to being introduced to and talking with various coaches, Moss was shown different parts of Clemson’s campus during a virtual tour Wednesday.

“Each coach, just seeing that they pride in what they did no matter what position they were or what role they took,” Moss said of what stood out to him about the virtual visit. “Their professionalism is definitely up there, and I was able to learn something and get to know each coach just in the short amount of time we were talking. And of course, the facilities were definitely top notch.”

Moving forward, Moss – who holds more than two dozen total offers – intends to narrow down his recruitment in the not-too-distant future but doesn’t expect to render his college decision until later in this recruiting cycle.

“I plan on doing the cut here coming up soon. I think I’m probably about ready,” he said. “And then as far as commitment goes and stuff like that, I’m kind of taking this next year into signing day pretty much to fully make that choice.”

Moss cited Southern Cal, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona State and Tennessee as some of the schools he feels are recruiting him the hardest at this point in the process.

Looking ahead, Moss envisions the Tigers being a contender for his commitment when the time comes for him to make his college choice down the road.

“Definitely, definitely going to be in consideration,” he said.

Moss is ranked as high as the No. 1 prospect in Nevada, No. 5 weakside defensive end nationally and No. 29 overall prospect for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.