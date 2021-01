The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae and Will Vandervort breakdown why the 2021 season should be a good one for the Tigers, who got great news this month with the return of Justyn Ross at wide receiver.

The Tigers also got good news on defense, as safety Nolan Turner, along with linebacker James Skalski, cornerback Derion Kendrick and defensive end Xavier Thomas all return to Clemson to play one more season.