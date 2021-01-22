Clemson Athletics' weekly COVID-19 report

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications
Latest
A look at Clemson’s 2021 Depth Chart: Uiagalelei era begins
Trevor Lawrence has officially moved on and turned his focus to the 2021 NFL Draft. That means D.J. Uiagalelei has turned his focus on to being Clemson’s new starting quarterback. The transition from (…)
Tigers eager to start new season after 2020 was cut short
Clemson baseball jumped out to a solid start last season with a 14-3 record, and then everything changed. The Tigers won their last five games and prepared to load the bus and travel to Wake Forest and (…)
Why Clemson’s future looks bright with Uiagalelei at quarterback
This time last year, D.J. Uiagalelei had just enrolled at Clemson and was gearing up for spring practice. Of course, no one knew at the time a global pandemic was about to take place and the sports world that we (…)
What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson trade saga
Even with the AFC and NFC Championship Games being held this Sunday, most of the talk in the NFL is still centered on former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and all the trade rumors being discussed. (…)
2021 can be a banner year for Clemson Football
The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae and Will Vandervort breakdown why the 2021 season should be a good one for the Tigers, who got great news this month with the return of Justyn Ross at wide receiver. The (…)
What Clemson’s defensive depth chart could look like this spring
The competition on the defensive side of the football will be at an all-time high this spring for the Clemson Football Team. With Nolan Turner’s decision to return to Clemson for one more season, it means (…)
New ownership for The Clemson Insider
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Insider has been acquired by Stuart McWhorter and we will be partnering with him and his team to grow our Clemson University sports coverage. Stuart McWhorter was one of the (…)
ACC announces schedule change for Clemson basketball
Clemson University men’s basketball’s home game against Boston College has been moved to Wednesday, Jan. 27 and will tip at 9 p.m. on RSN at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. Tickets purchased for the game, which (…)
What Clemson’s offensive depth chart could look like this spring
With Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Amari Rodgers, and Cornell Powell all moving on, Clemson will have to replace 71 percent of its offensive production in 2021.Those four also contributed to 61.3 (…)
Swinney explains what Tigers are getting in NFL legacy linebacker
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. enrolled early at Clemson in early January, joining an elite college football program after leaving an elite high school program. The highly regarded linebacker hails from St. (…)