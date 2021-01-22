Clemson Athletics' weekly COVID-19 report

Clemson Athletics' weekly COVID-19 report

Clemson Athletics completed 1,292 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, 2021. Just one individual tested positive, a student-athlete, for a 0.07% positive rate.
Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 28,212 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 254 positive results (178 student-athletes, 76 staff), 0.9% positive, and no hospitalizations.

