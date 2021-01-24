Interest from Tigers ‘mind-blowing’ for Alabama recruit

Jourdan Thomas has a handful of scholarship offers under his belt as a high school junior and is on a bunch of Power Five program recruiting radars.

Clemson is among the schools that have conveyed interest in the class of 2022 defensive back from Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Prep.

“Honestly, it’s mind-blowing, and such a blessing,” Thomas said of garnering attention from the Tigers. “I would’ve never thought that it would be this way, but here I am now, and all I can do is thank God. I used to always watch Clemson’s Vlogs on YouTube and stuff, and to become a student-athlete that’s on their radar, it’s just amazing.”

Dabo Swinney’s program and the culture he has built at Clemson are very appealing to Thomas as a recruit.

“It is arguably the best program in the country,” he said. “I love the family atmosphere, and it’s not fake, it’s all real, and the coaching staff loves the players. Great education as well.”

Indiana gave Thomas his first Power Five offer last summer. Akron and Bethune-Cookman have offered him as well, while schools such as South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Coastal Carolina and Liberty are showing interest along with Clemson.

It’s still early in the recruiting process for Thomas, who plans to take his time with his recruitment and isn’t in any rush to commit to a school.

“I would like to make it (college decision) this offseason going into my senior year,” he said, “but I know I’m not done getting offers yet, so I’m going to wait it out.”

Thomas is coming off a productive junior season that saw him post 59 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries, two interceptions and two pass deflections for Montgomery Catholic.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback and safety gave a scouting report on himself as a defensive back.

“I’m very versatile,” he said. “I can play any position in the secondary. I am physical, aggressive, smart, fast and rangy. I have good length at 6-2, I’m downhill and I can cover. And I’m focusing right now on becoming more of a complete player in all areas. Tackling, covering, etc.”