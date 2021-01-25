Latest on Elliott's candidacy for Tennessee job

The Clemson Insider has the latest information on Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and how serious of a candidate he is for the head coaching position at Tennessee in The Rock.
Latest
Clemson places record 9 players on All-ACC Academic Team
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its annual All-ACC Academic Team on Monday, with Clemson setting a program record by placing nine members of its 2020 ACC Championship squad on the annual list. Minimum (…)
Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal
Clemson linebacker Mike Jones has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The Clemson Insider confirmed Jones went into the portal on Monday. Jones played in 10 games for the Tigers this past (…)
Clemson cannot catch a break
The last three games were not good for the Clemson men’s basketball team. Coming off a pause in the program on Jan. 16 due to COVID-19 issues, the Tigers have lost each of its last three games and they (…)
Top Peach State OL: Tigers ‘definitely are high on my list’
Among the handful of offensive linemen that Clemson has offered in the 2022 class is Addison Nichols, a top-100 national prospect from Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. The Clemson Insider (…)
ACC announces schedule change for Clemson basketball
GREENSBORO, N.C. –– The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Boston College’s men’s basketball games at Clemson and Louisville have been postponed. The games were scheduled (…)
4 Tigers to represent Clemson in Super Bowl LV
Clemson is guaranteed to have a Super Bowl Champion from the 2020 football season. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs punched their tickets to Super Bowl LV in Tampa. The Bucs (…)
Tigers intrigued by local standout
Local standout athlete Randy “Deuce” Caldwell is coming off a strong individual season for Mauldin (S.C.) High School as a junior in 2020, when he was named to the South Carolina Football Coaches (…)
A look at Clemson’s 2021 Depth Chart: Ross brings back big playmaking skills at receiver
The Clemson offense got a big shot in the arm on Jan. 14, when wide receiver Justyn Ross announced he is returning to Clemson for one more season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver missed all of the 2020 season (…)
Tigers ‘hit a home run’ with D-end signees
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes the Tigers hit it out of the park when they signed Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson as part of their 2021 class. Swinney sees a bright future ahead for the pair of (…)
Timing is finally right, but is Tennessee right job for Elliott?
With new athletic director Danny White in place at Tennessee, White and the Volunteers have their crosshairs set on Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to be their new head coach. The Clemson (…)