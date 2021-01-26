Breaking down offer to Sunshine State standout

Clemson dispensed an offer Monday to a standout defender from the Sunshine State in the class of 2022.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest scholarship offer right here:

Edric Weldon, 2022 S/OLB

Hometown: Hallandale, Fla.

High School: Hallandale Magnet

Height, weight: 6-5, 215

Prospect ratings/rankings: 3-star, No. 19 S, No. 47 state (Rivals); 3-star (ESPN); NR (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Monday, Jan. 25

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

More on Weldon: The 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior is a tall, long and rangy athlete who is fast and quick, especially for his size, and plays with physicality. He lined up mostly at cornerback for Hallandale this past season but is considered a safety by Rivals and 247Sports, while ESPN lists him as an outside linebacker.

Weldon has seen his recruitment skyrocket over the past few months as he has racked up around two dozen Power Five offers since November, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, LSU, Texas A&M, Penn State and Michigan along with Clemson.

It’s still early in the recruiting process for Weldon, who has stated he plans to be patient and take his time with his recruitment. But expect the Tigers to get a strong look from Weldon and be in the conversation as one of the contenders for his services moving forward. The Twitter post in which Weldon announced his offer from Clemson is now the pinned tweet at the top of his profile page, which tells you what he thinks of the offer and how much it resonates with him.

Weldon is teammates at Hallandale with four-star safety Alfonzo Allen, who received an offer from Clemson last summer.