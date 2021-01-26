Lot of reasons to be excited about Clemson's defense in '21

Lot of reasons to be excited about Clemson's defense in '21

Football

Lot of reasons to be excited about Clemson's defense in '21

By January 26, 2021 8:13 am

By |

The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae and Will Vandervort break down what Clemson’s defense should look like heading into spring practice. (Note: This video was produced before linebacker Mike Jones put his name into the transfer portal.)

, , , Football, Hero

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
23hr

The last three games were not good for the Clemson men’s basketball team. Coming off a pause in the program on Jan. 16 due to COVID-19 issues, the Tigers have lost each of its last three games and they (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home