Clemson adds key special teams player

The Clemson football program added a commitment Wednesday from a key special teams player.

Holden Caspersen, a class of 2021 long snapper from Roswell (Ga.) High School, announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

“I want to thank Coach Spiers and Coach Swinney for blessing me with the opportunity to come play for them,” Caspersen wrote in a Twitter post. “With all that being said I am 110% Committed to my dream school Clemson University! Go Tigers! #ALLIN”

Caspersen is rated as a five-star long snapper by Rubio Long Snapping.

Below are highlights from Caspersen’s senior season at Roswell High in 2020: