Offer would make Tigers ‘big contender’ for top Texas QB

Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik (pictured left) put a bow on his outstanding junior season with a strong performance in the Texas 6A-Division I state championship game on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Klubnik, one of the top-ranked signal-callers in the 2022 class, was named Offensive MVP of the game at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium after completing 18 of 20 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown, while running for 97 yards and two more scores as he led Westlake High to its second straight 6A state title.

“It was so amazing,” Klubnik said of capping off his 2020 campaign with a championship. “It’s everything we’ve been working for since the start, and it was so fun to finally just finish what we started. So, it was awesome.”

Klubnik finished his junior season with 3,495 yards passing and 35 passing touchdowns against just three interceptions, to go with 583 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect has collected nearly 30 total scholarship offers and feels Clemson is among the many programs that are showing him plenty of love at this point in his recruiting process.

“I’m still pretty open to a lot of schools,” he said. “But I would say just some of the ones that are recruiting me the hardest would be Clemson, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Texas, Georgia, LSU… A lot of schools are, but I would say those are the most right now.”

While Clemson has yet to pull the trigger on an offer to Klubnik, the Tigers have made it clear they are very interested in what he has to offer as a quarterback, and he continues to communicate regularly with multiple members of the coaching staff.

“I was on a call with their whole O staff (last week), and they’re fired up,” Klubnik said. “Just talking to them and hearing their voice, they seem really excited about me.”

Klubnik is excited about the potential of receiving an offer from the Tigers moving forward and says that offer will have a significant impact on his recruitment if it comes to fruition.

“That would be pretty big for me,” he said. “That would be pretty cool. They would definitely be a big contender for me and that would be a big one for me.”

Klubnik visited Clemson to attend the Tigers’ game against Syracuse this past October, and the school and program appeals to him for several different reasons.

“Just amazing culture, somewhere I could just grow as a person,” he said. “Definitely just their faith-based community. That’s always been pretty cool for me to see and all that, and then just consistency of success in the football program. That’s definitely a huge thing for me. I want to go win some football games. That, and then just great academics, for sure.”

Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M are a few of the most recent offers picked up by Klubnik, whose parents were especially happy to see him land an offer from the Aggies as both his mother and father are A&M grads.

“It was pretty cool,” Klubnik said. “My parents were definitely pretty excited for that just because they both went there.”

Right now, Klubnik is taking his time with the recruiting process and doesn’t have a set timeline for his college decision – he simply intends to commit whenever the timing feels right.

“I think when I know, I’ll just kind of know,” he said. “But not really sure right now. Still going slow.”

Klubnik is tabbed as a top-150 national prospect in the 2022 class by both ESPN (No. 114 overall) and Rivals (No. 146). ESPN considers him the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the class, while Rivals ranks him as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback.