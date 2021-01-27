Tigers find way to win ugly game over No. 25 Louisville

It was not pretty.

Actually, it was pretty ugly.

But none of that matters. The most important thing is Clemson found a way to win.

Led by senior Aamir Simms’ 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, the Tigers did just enough Wednesday to beat No. 25 Louisville, 54-50, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The win snapped Clemson’s three-game losing streak. Simms led all scorers with his 16 points.

The Tigers also got 15 points point guard Al-Amir Dawes, who drained a big three-pointer with 2:51 to play that gave them a 49-41 lead at the time.

Clemson also got 10 points from Hunter Tyson.

The Tigers made just 7 of 35 three-point attempts. However, Louisville was just 5-for-24 from behind the arc and shot just 32 percent from the field overall. Clemson shot 36 percent from the floor.

The Cardinals (10-4, 5-3 ACC) were shooting 44 percent from the field coming into the night.

Clyde Trapp hit a jumper in the lane to give Clemson a 43-37 lead with 4:20 to play. Trapp’s jumper was part of 6-0 run over 3:36 for the Tigers. The Cardinals were 0-for-6 from the field during that stretch.

The Tigers (10-4, 4-4 ACC) are the first team this year to beat Louisville when trailing at the half. The Cardinals led 22-21 at the break.

Louisville extended the lead to 26-21 at the start of the second half. It turned out to be its largest lead of the game. The Tigers’ 49-41 lead following the Dawes three was their largest lead of the night.

Clemson plays next at Duke on Saturday. The game is set to tip off at noon and will be televised by ESPN.