Watson’s trade request from Houston is now official

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news Thursday morning on the NFL Network.

“He has asked that the Houston Texans trade him. He has made an official trade request to the organization,” Rapoport said. “It actually happened a little bit ago, more than a week ago and it has really been quiet ever since then as the Houston Texans sought out a head coach.

“Of course, we know by now, late last night, they decided they are hiring David Culley from the Baltimore Ravens, the assistant head coach there. That of course has finality and that led to the public nature of Deshaun Watson’s trade request and we will see what the Houston Texans decide to do.”

Rapoport says the Texans have not agreed to trade Watson. However, many teams have been calling with more than half the league interested in Watson becoming their new quarterback.

“The most important thing today, is that the franchise quarterback, the face of this franchise in Houston has officially asked the organization that they trade him,” Rapoport said.

Houston traded up to take Watson as the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Watson led the Texans to back-to-back divisional championships in 2018 and 2019, while setting several franchise and NFL records along the way.

This past season, despite his team going 4-12, Watson led the NFL in passing yards.

Rumors of Watson wanting out started to circulate when the former Clemson star was reportedly upset with Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair regarding the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio, who was New England’s director of player personnel. Watson was supposed to be more involved in who McNair hired and he was upset with the selection of Caserio, who has close ties to Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

Last September, before the start of the regular season, Watson signed a four-year, $177.5 million extension with Houston that was supposed to keep the former first-round pick under contract through the 2025 season.

The Texans have already messed up twice when it comes to Watson. Last spring, they traded former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona and then hired their new general manager after McNair promised Watson would have input on who they brought in.

The Texans fired Bill O’Brien, the old head coach and general manager, this past October.