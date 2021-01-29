Clemson recruiting: Recapping the latest offers

Clemson has extended several new scholarship offers to class of 2022 prospects in the past couple of weeks.

The Clemson Insider recaps all the Tigers’ latest offers right here:

Ryan Turner, 2022 CB, Hollywood, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna)

Height, weight: 6-0, 190

Prospect ratings/rankings: 3-star, No. 54 CB (Rivals); 3-star, No. 62 CB, No. 77 state (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Friday, Jan. 15

Other Power Five offers: Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, West Virginia

More on Turner: The fast-rising Sunshine State prospect has seen his recruitment pick up steam lately, with Clemson, Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon and Wake Forest all joining his offer list this month.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed conveyed Clemson’s offer to Turner, who told TCI that earning the opportunity to play for the Tigers “felt good because Clemson is a good school and has a great football program,” adding that “it meant a lot to me because they are one of the best football teams in the country.”

Clemson’s winning tradition and consistent production of NFL talent, along with the coaching style of defensive coordinator Brent Venales, appeals to Turner when he looks at the program as one of his college options. He doesn’t have a formal group of favorites at this point in his recruiting process, but told us Clemson is “definitely” one of his top schools after pulling the trigger on its offer.

Cyrus Moss, 2022 DE/OLB, Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman)

Height, weight: 6-5, 220

Prospect ratings/rankings: 4-star, No. 5 WDE, No. 1 state, No. 29 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 8 OLB, No. 1 state, No. 72 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 2 WDE, No. 2 state, No. 75 national (Rivals)

Clemson offered: Wednesday, Jan. 20

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Washington

More on Moss: Moss (pictured above) is listed as a defensive end by Rivals and 247Sports, while ESPN considers him an outside linebacker – the position many programs are pursuing him as. But regardless of where he lines up at the next level, Moss possesses the talent and skill set to be a proficient pass rusher off the edge.

Moss saw his recruitment take off last spring when he racked up a slew of offers. He is looking to narrow down his list of more than two dozen offers in the not-too-distant future, but there is still a ways to go in his recruitment as he does not appear to be close to committing anywhere anytime soon. Southern Cal, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona State and Tennessee are some of the other schools that have been recruiting him hardest of late.

The Tigers have had Moss on their radar for a while. He has been in contact with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall for a while and was given a virtual tour of campus by the staff earlier this month.

It’s safe to say Clemson has Moss’ attention after entering the mix with an offer. The program appeals to him from afar and he is certainly interested in what the Tigers have to offer. It’s still relatively early in his recruitment, but it does not look like distance will be a major factor in his eventual decision, and the Tigers have what it takes from a program stature standpoint to be a legitimate contender for Moss and make a run at his commitment down the road.

Jeremiah Alexander, 2022 DE/OLB, Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson)

Height, weight: 6-2, 235

Prospect ratings/rankings: 5-star, No. 1 WDE, No. 1 state, No. 11 national (247Sports Composite); 4-star, No. 2 OLB, No. 1 state, No. 9 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 2 WDE, No. 1 state, No. 11 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 1 WDE, No. 1 state, No. 50 national (Rivals)

Clemson offered: Friday, Jan. 22

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Virginia Tech

More on Alexander: A five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, Alexander announced the offer from Clemson via social media last Friday. Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, Alexander’s area recruiter, informed him of the Tigers’ offer.

After receiving the offer, Alexander told TCI that it “felt amazing” for him to get. “I took two unofficial visits (to Clemson) a while ago, and just the offer coming felt great!” he said.

Clemson hosted Alexander for a pair of unofficial visits during the 2019 season, when he took in the Tigers’ games against Texas A&M and Florida State at Death Valley. Following a great experience on campus for the A&M game, Alexander said to TCI, “I can definitely see myself at Clemson.”

Alexander is a former Alabama pledge who committed to the Crimson Tide last March before reopening his recruitment in October. On New Year’s Day, he released a top six featuring Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

While Clemson wasn’t included on the list because it hadn’t yet offered, expect the Tigers to be firmly in the mix as one of his top schools moving forward. There is still a long way to go in his recruitment as Alexander told us he doesn’t plan on committing until after his senior season.

Alexander primarily lines up as a standup edge rusher at Thompson. ESPN classifies him as an outside linebacker, while Rivals and 247Sports rate him as a defensive end.

Edric Weldon, 2022 S/OLB, Hallandale, Fla. (Hallandale Magnet)

Height, weight: 6-5, 215

Prospect ratings/rankings: 3-star, No. 19 S, No. 47 state (Rivals); 3-star (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Monday, Jan. 25

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

More on Weldon: The 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior is a tall, long and rangy athlete who is fast and quick, especially for his size, and plays with physicality. He lined up mostly at cornerback for Hallandale this past season but is considered a safety by Rivals and 247Sports, while ESPN lists him as an outside linebacker.

Weldon has watched his recruitment skyrocket over the past few months as he has collected around two dozen Power Five offers since November, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, LSU, Texas A&M, Penn State and Michigan along with Clemson.

It’s still early in the recruiting process for Weldon, who has stated he plans to be patient and take his time with his recruitment. But expect the Tigers to get a strong look from Weldon and be in the conversation as one of the contenders for his services moving forward. The Twitter post in which Weldon announced his offer from Clemson is now the pinned tweet at the top of his profile page, which tells you what he thinks of the offer and how much it resonated with him.

Weldon is teammates at Hallandale with four-star safety Alfonzo Allen, who received an offer from Clemson last summer.