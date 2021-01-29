What We Are Hearing: Everyone wants Deshaun Watson

On Thursday morning, word leaked that Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson officially requested a trade from the Texans.

Over the last 24 hours, a feeding frenzy began as media and fan bases alike are all vying for the former Clemson quarterbacks services. Outside of Kansas City, it seems no one is safe from the speculation of the media or the demands of the fans.

Even Cleveland Browns fans have got into the mix despite the fact Baker Mayfield just led the Browns to the divisional playoff round and a playoff win over their rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the Browns’ first playoff win since 1994.

Here is what is being said about Watson and possible landing spots for the national championship quarterback.

From @GMFB: Another look at what the trade request from #Texans QB Deshaun Watson means… pic.twitter.com/rGY0LrCgYv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2021

If you’re ever gonna swing as a GM-this is the swing you take https://t.co/vjn0CIegTM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 29, 2021

From NFL Now: The #Texans have received plenty of calls on Deshaun Watson, and that will continue. From the #Jets to the #Bears to #Panthers, who'll make a strong push, to many others. One of the most robust trade markets we've seen. pic.twitter.com/uMpnK6iYP0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

I can completely understand Browns fans and Chargers fans being loyal to Baker and Herbert and not wanting a trade. BUT Deshaun Watson is better than both of them. It’s so obvious it was painful for me to write that. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) January 29, 2021

Baker Mayfield didn't seem too pleased when some Browns fans started tweeting about wanting Deshaun Waston. But in the words of @danorlovsky7: "Baker Mayfield's good! Deshaun Watson's just better! … Deshaun Watson would be an incredible upgrade for the Browns." pic.twitter.com/pBQiL99kur — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 29, 2021

Fun little hypothetical question: Would the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars be willing to trade Deshaun Watson for the No. 1 pick? Watson to Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence to Houston. Fair? — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2021

"Some of these incredible QBs are losing some of the best years of their lives because the talent around them isn't where it needs to be… now multiply that times 10. That is the Texans."@Hawk on @deshaunwatson 👇 pic.twitter.com/oGyrocRlfq — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) January 28, 2021

"In the history of the NFL, this does not happen."@ColinCowherd picks his Top 8 destinations for Deshaun Watson: pic.twitter.com/u9OXmKX3s6 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 28, 2021

There’s nothing to smear with @deshaunwatson https://t.co/n1nbvKzafh — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 28, 2021

Here's Houston's leverage, if used: *Can fine Deshaun Watson $95,877 for missing minicamp. *Can fine him $50,000 per day for each day of training camp missed, plus one week salary — $620,000 — for each preseason game missed. *If he retires, Texans can collect $21.6 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021