Amari Rodgers made himself some money this week in Mobile, Ala.

After a week in which he impressed NFL coaches and general managers during practice, the Clemson wide receiver capped it off with a stellar performance Saturday in the Senior Bowl.

Though his American team lost the game to the National squad, 27-24, Rodgers made his presence known. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound receiver led his squad with four catches, including a 15-yard touchdown from Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

“Amari Rodgers is such a stud,” writes draft analyst Travis Wingfield. “Speed, explosiveness, thick lower build and the catch radius to regularly make plays on the ball off his frame like he did on that 2-point reception.”

The touchdown was an impressive one as he caught a seam ball between two defenders on a third-down play, knowing he was going to take a hit, which he indeed did.

“Perfect skill set for a multifaceted role next year. Going to feast from the slot,” ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said on Twitter.

Rodgers also snagged a two-point conversion in the game.

“Amari Rodgers has made himself some money this week in Mobile. Feels like one of the biggest risers coming away from the Senior Bowl,” said draft expert Adam Luckett on Twitter.

NFL Network analyst, and Super Bowl MVP, Terrell Davis picked Rodgers as the player who stood out the most in Saturday’s game.

“My guy before the game was Amari Rodgers,” Davis said. “We saw him display the quickness and be able to catch the football, but I think with him displaying toughness (on Saturday) by catching the ball and being hit, to me that was really impressive.

“He is not a big guy, so for him to go out there and play physical like that, I think that was really impressive to me.”

Experts feel Rodgers has the opportunity to be the next great wide receiver to come out of Clemson.

Since DeAndre Hopkins was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Clemson has had at least one wide receiver selected in seven of the last eight drafts. Sammy Watkins (No. 4 in 2014 Draft) and Mike Williams (No. 7 in 2017 Draft) joined Hopkins as first-round selections.

Last year, Tee Higgins (No. 33 overall) was selected with the first pick of the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals.