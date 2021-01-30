What They Are Saying: Rodgers shows out at Senior Bowl

What They Are Saying: Rodgers shows out at Senior Bowl

Football

What They Are Saying: Rodgers shows out at Senior Bowl

By January 30, 2021 6:12 pm

By |

Amari Rodgers shined in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The former Clemson receiver led the American Team with four catches on six targets and recorded 23 yards receiving and a touchdown reception. Rodgers also hauled in a pass for a two-point conversion in the all-star exhibition game that saw the National Team win, 27-24.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Rodgers and his standout performance in the Senior Bowl:

, , , Football, Hero

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
5hr

Last year, Clemson did something no one thought they would ever see … it won in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Tigers were 0-59 before ending the Tar Heels’ NCAA record for the longest home winning streak by one (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home