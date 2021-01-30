What They Are Saying: Rodgers shows out at Senior Bowl

Amari Rodgers shined in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The former Clemson receiver led the American Team with four catches on six targets and recorded 23 yards receiving and a touchdown reception. Rodgers also hauled in a pass for a two-point conversion in the all-star exhibition game that saw the National Team win, 27-24.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Rodgers and his standout performance in the Senior Bowl:

The American Team gets on the board!@arodgers_3 hauls in the tough catch for SIX 💪 📺: Reese's @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/LfmmpGZADu — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 30, 2021

YEAHHH 3 💰 — jmac 🖤 (@Jmac_2332) January 30, 2021

Have a week, Amari Rodgers pic.twitter.com/UjtKVtQNMC — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 30, 2021

Amari Rodgers converts the two point conversion to put the American team up 16-13.#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/1NjYF8TFsO — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 30, 2021

Amari Rodgers doing what he did all week. Find a way to get open. Great ball placement by Mond too pic.twitter.com/y1h6vwtQJB — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2021

Touchdown, American. Mond 15 yards to Clemson’s Amari Rodgers, son of Mobile's Tee Martin. #SeniorBowl — Creg Stephenson the First (@CregStephenson) January 30, 2021

Another 2-point conversion, this one to a leaping Amari Rodgers of Clemson. American 16, National 13, 4:52/3Q. Rodgers is having a big day in his father’s hometown.#SeniorBowl — Creg Stephenson the First (@CregStephenson) January 30, 2021

American team in business again after a nice punt return by Amari Rodgers, with a facemask penalty added on. Ball on 42-yard line of National, which leads 13-8, 7:21/3Q.#SeniorBowl — Creg Stephenson the First (@CregStephenson) January 30, 2021

Amari Rodgers is such a stud. Speed, explosiveness, thick lower build and the catch radius to regularly make plays on the ball off his frame like he did on that 2-point reception. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 30, 2021

.@arodgers_3 – Perfect skill set for a multifaceted role next year. Going to feast from the slot. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 30, 2021

Amari Rodgers has made himself some money this week in Mobile. Feels like one of the biggest risers coming away from the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/yBiqvFdnXo — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) January 30, 2021

Amari Rodgers is really everything you want in a slot. Tough after the catch, can wear a bunch of hats, great hands/toughness, good feel in middle of field zones, underrated ball skills, still fast enough to threaten vertically. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 30, 2021

Amari Rodgers draft stock: 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/WRGtAhlVQn — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) January 30, 2021