Brother of top Clemson target high on the Tigers

One of Clemson’s top targets in the 2022 class is Zion Branch, a four-star safety from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Branch’s younger brother, Zachariah Branch, is also a big-time prospect in his own right and already has more than a dozen Power Five offers to show for it as a sophomore at Bishop Gorman.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Zachariah, a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2023, about his recruitment and more.

“It’s been going pretty well for me so far,” Zachariah said of the recruiting process. “It is kind of slow for me right now, but I have gotten to build some relationships with coaches through my brother’s recruiting process which has been a blessing.”

Per NCAA rules, college coaches aren’t allowed to start actively reaching out to prospects until Sept. 1 of their junior year, so Zachariah hasn’t spoken with any members of Clemson’s staff yet. However, the Tigers are showing early interest in the talented 5-foot-8, 160-pound recruit.

“I’ve gotten a lot of coaches and recruiters from Clemson to follow me on Twitter,” he said, “but I haven’t been contacted or talked to any of the coaching staff yet. I am definitely looking forward to it, though!”

Zion counts Clemson among his favorite schools, having included the Tigers in the top 11 he released in January, along with Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Southern Cal, Stanford, Texas and Washington.

Zachariah can’t say exactly where Clemson stands with Zion at this point in his recruitment, but knows his older brother is certainly giving the Tigers a strong look.

“I can’t really speak on where they stand in his list,” Zachariah said, “but they are definitely in consideration of one of the schools he would attend!”

Like Zion, Zachariah – a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class – is very high on the Tigers as well.

“I’m interested in Clemson for sure,” he said. “Not only do they have a great team and coaching staff but the tradition at Clemson is what makes it stand out the most to me!”

Clemson extended an offer to Zion last summer, and Zachariah hopes to see an offer from the program eventually come his way, too.

The Tigers don’t offer sophomore prospects, per Dabo Swinney’s policy, but an offer from Clemson would have a significant impact on Zachariah’s recruitment if he receives one in the future.

“It would be a big-time offer,” he said. “I am looking forward to getting offered by Clemson and want to build a relationship with their coaching staff like my brother has. They are most definitely a school I am interested in and would consider going to!”

It’s early in Zachariah’s recruitment, but certain schools have made an especially good impression on him to this point in the process.

“I haven’t really gotten a chance to talk to many schools,” he said, “but the ones that stand out to me so far are USC, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Washington, Ohio State and Oregon.”

Zachariah is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 12 wide receiver and No. 89 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

“I would describe myself as an all-purpose receiver,” he said. “I am very versatile. I feel like I can stretch the field by playing all different positions whether it’s slot or wideout. Because getting those one-on-one matchups with corners, I can beat up top with my speed, and even coming in the slot going against linebackers, I can win that one-on-one battle as well.”