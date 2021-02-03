Watson could reunite with Renfrow, Favre expresses his opinion on former Clemson QB

Super Bowl LV is four days away, but Wednesday afternoon was all about Deshaun Watson and what will happen with the former Clemson quarterback.

Watson, of course, reportedly wants out of Houston, where he has quarterbacked the Texans to the playoffs twice and won two division titles the last four seasons.

On Thursday, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre got into the Watson business and made headlines when he said the young quarterback gets paid a ton of money to do a certain job and should “just do it, and let the chips fall where they may.”

Also, other news broke saying Watson would veto a possible trade to the New York Jets and reportedly the Raiders could make a three-team trade to bring Watson to Las Vegas, reuniting him with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and some of his other former Clemson teammates.

Here is what is being said on Twitter about Watson and all the trade rumors.

.@derekcarrqb is a hot commodity. And it is expected that multiple teams will pursue him. That could lead to the @Raiders pursuing Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade. https://t.co/LqqPjn0z1Z — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) February 3, 2021

Brett Favre shared his thoughts on Deshaun Watson's trade request from the Texans. pic.twitter.com/JHGVRVgL8S — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2021

The Jets may not be Deshaun Watson's top choice, though a source said 'Anywhere but Houston' might be OK with the unhappy QB … https://t.co/P99demNHTC pic.twitter.com/5FCBK17iPw — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) February 3, 2021

The biggest offseason task for the Washington Football Team is figuring out the QB situation. Acquiring Deshaun Watson in a trade, signing someone such as Cam Newton and sticking with Alex Smith and Kyle Allen are all possibilities. by @SWhyno

https://t.co/cUmHdHOCiQ — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) February 4, 2021

Texans insider @McClain_on_NFL joined @SethCPayne and @SeanTPendergast with thoughts on Deshaun Watson's future; what led to David Culley's hiring; and what may happen to J.J. Watt. 🎙️ Listen: https://t.co/gc2afnHLHa pic.twitter.com/FXosybmkDj — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) February 4, 2021

4 reasons a Deshaun Watson trade to the #Jaguars is very unlikely https://t.co/VujNxOaUm8 — The Jaguars Wire (@TheJaguarsWire) February 4, 2021

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Houston Texans would want two first-round picks, two seconds, and two young defensive starters in any Deshaun Watson deal. Is there an asking price that is too steep for Watson? 🤔 https://t.co/LNacVrtpix pic.twitter.com/EQvCnchwmX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2021

Smith: Taking their time with Deshaun Watson is the smart play for Texans https://t.co/3kC9O0yExZ — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) February 4, 2021

Denzel Mims on the idea of trading for Deshaun Watson: "When you've got a top-five guy in the league as a quarterback, you want to play with those guys. "But I trust Joe Douglas. They're going to do the right thing," (via @RVacchianoSNY) https://t.co/9dLilHpqhK pic.twitter.com/Bwe7YZfFI8 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 4, 2021