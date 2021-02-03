Watson could reunite with Renfrow, Favre expresses his opinion on former Clemson QB

Watson could reunite with Renfrow, Favre expresses his opinion on former Clemson QB

Football

Watson could reunite with Renfrow, Favre expresses his opinion on former Clemson QB

By February 3, 2021 8:24 pm

By |

Super Bowl LV is four days away, but Wednesday afternoon was all about Deshaun Watson and what will happen with the former Clemson quarterback.

Watson, of course, reportedly wants out of Houston, where he has quarterbacked the Texans to the playoffs twice and won two division titles the last four seasons.

On Thursday, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre got into the Watson business and made headlines when he said the young quarterback gets paid a ton of money to do a certain job and should “just do it, and let the chips fall where they may.”

Also, other news broke saying Watson would veto a possible trade to the New York Jets and reportedly the Raiders could make a three-team trade to bring Watson to Las Vegas, reuniting him with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and some of his other former Clemson teammates.

Here is what is being said on Twitter about Watson and all the trade rumors.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home