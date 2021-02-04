Clemson ACC’s recruiting king, yet again

Clemson has worn the crown of the ACC on the field for six consecutive years, having won the conference title every season since 2015.

The Tigers are also king of the ACC in recruiting, yet again, after signing a 2021 class that ranks No. 4 in the country by ESPN, No. 5 by 247Sports and No. 7 by Rivals.

When recruiting rankings were finalized at the conclusion of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, Clemson’s 2021 class finished seven spots ahead of the ACC’s second-highest ranked class — Miami’s 11th-ranked haul — in ESPN’s rankings and five spots ahead of the conference’s second-highest ranked class (Miami, No. 12) in Rivals’ rankings.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Clemson is the lone ACC school that signed a top-10 class, with its No. 5-ranked class checking in seven spots ahead of Miami’s No. 12 class. Only two other ACC schools finished in the top 25 of the 247Sports Composite 2021 team recruiting rankings, North Carolina at No. 14 and Florida State at No. 22.

Miami (No. 12), North Carolina (No. 15) and Pittsburgh (No. 22) are the only ACC schools besides Clemson that signed top-25 classes according to Rivals, while Miami (No. 11), North Carolina (No. 12), Virginia (No. 23), NC State (No. 24) and Pitt (No. 25) all finished in the top 25 of ESPN’s class rankings in addition to the Tigers at No. 4.

This marks the fourth straight cycle in which Clemson has signed the top-ranked class in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite, dating back to 2017 – when Florida State (No. 6 nationally) and Miami (No. 12 nationally) finished ahead of the Tigers (No. 16 nationally), albeit with each program signing 24 players, 10 more than Clemson’s 14 that year.

This year, Clemson’s 2021 class features three five-star prospects per the 247Sports Composite – the same number of five-stars that the rest of the ACC signed, combined. Miami signed a pair of five-stars, while UNC signed one.

Meanwhile, the Tigers signed 14 four-star prospects in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite, three more than both Miami and UNC, while Clemson signed just two three-star prospects according to the same service – at least five fewer three-star prospects than any other ACC school signed (North Carolina signed the second-fewest number of three-stars with seven).

Clemson’s 2021 class includes 17 ESPN 300 signees, while UNC owns the second-highest number of ESPN 300 signees in the ACC with 11.

In addition, Clemson’s average star rating of 3.95 in the 2021 class, per Rivals, is also tops in the conference ahead of Miami’s 3.62 average star rating.

The Tigers have dominated the ACC on the field in recent years, and if the recruiting rankings are any indication, it doesn’t look like that is going to change in the foreseeable future.