Clemson recruiting: 2022 class now officially on the clock

With the 2021 recruiting cycle in the books after Wednesday’s National Signing Day, the class of 2022 is now officially on the clock, and the primary attention of college football programs across the country will shift to rising senior recruits.

After signing back-to-back top-five classes in 2020 and 2021 according to both ESPN (No. 1 and No. 4, respectively) and the 247Sports Composite rankings (No. 3 and No. 5), Clemson once again has its sights set on bringing in one of the nation’s top classes in 2022.

The Tigers currently have three commitments for the 2022 class from Greenville (S.C.) offensive lineman Collin Sadler, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) wide receiver Adam Randall and Strongsville (Ohio) offensive lineman Blake Miller – all of whom are rated as four-star prospects and ranked among the top 200 prospects in the country regardless of position, per the 247Sports Composite.

And that is just the beginning, as Clemson is targeting and in contention for plenty of the nation’s top talent. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, as it stands now, the Tigers have extended offers to 22 of the top 50 prospects in the 2022 class and have offered 13 other prospects ranked in the top 100.

The Tigers are in the mix with a slew of five-star prospects in the 2022 class, including players such as Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Gunner Givens; Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute edge rusher Enai White; Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace defensive end Shemar Stewart; Greensboro (N.C.) Grismley defensive tackle Travis Shaw (pictured above), Lakeland (Fla.) defensive tackle Gabriel Dindy and Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict defensive tackle Walter Nolen; Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed linebacker Shawn Murphy; Mauldin (S.C.) cornerback Jeadyn Lukus and Houston (Texas) North Shore cornerback Denver Harris; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy safety Keon Sabb; and Jefferson (Ga.) athlete Malakai Starks.

Of the top-50 national prospects not rated as five-stars by the 247Sports Composite that Clemson is recruiting, the Tigers are in the top group for several of them, such as Martin (Tenn.) Westview quarterback Ty Simpson, Salisbury (N.C.) linebacker Jalon Walker, Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway defensive end Mykel Williams and Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman edge rusher Cyrus Moss.

Of course, the Tigers won’t get all of the big fish they are going after in the 2022 class. But considering how much elite talent Clemson is involved with, odds are good the program will end up landing a bunch of the top prospects it is pursuing, so the 2022 class has the potential to be another special one for the Tigers.