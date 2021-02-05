Lawrence to have surgery

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not throw at Clemson’s Pro Day next month, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Lawrence will instead throw for NFL teams on Feb. 12. The reason is due to a shoulder injury in which he will have a procedure to repair his left labrum.

TCI learned from our sources that Lawrence wants to throw for NFL teams, but he also wants to have surgery as soon as possible. We were told the best solution was for him to throw early and pick up a month to make sure he is ready to go for camp.

The surgery is considered a minor one with a very high success rate, we are told.

At the time, many considered Lawrence to be the top pick in this year’s draft after he led the Tigers to the 2018 National Championship as a freshman. Nothing has changed to this point.

“It has probably been this way since he was in high school, as a senior coming out,” ESPN Senior NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “Justin Fields was right there as well with Trevor Lawrence. They are both going to go real high. Trevor is going to go number one, that is why Urban Meyer is the head coach with the Jaguars.”

Lawrence concluded his Clemson career with a 34-2 (.944) record as a starter, the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback with at least 30 career starts since Division I split in 1978, trailing only Miami’s Ken Dorsey (.950) and USC’s Matt Leinart (.949), according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The quarterback also became the third Clemson player ever to throw for 10,000 passing yards in a career. Tajh Boyd (11,904) and Deshaun Watson (10,163) presently rank No. 1 and No. 2 in career passing yards in school history, while Lawrence’s 10,098 yards ranks third.

“You talk about a generational talent. As I mentioned, John Elway. You always knew he was going to be the number one pick,” Kiper said. “You always knew Andrew Luck was going to be the number one pick. Peyton Manning, now you have Trevor Lawrence.

“Lock him in (at number one). The Jacksonville Jaguars get their franchise quarterback. That is the way it fell. Jets are number two and can’t get Trevor Lawrence, obviously, with that spot. Trevor is a special entity and should be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL very early in his NFL career.”