Top-100 national prospect sees fit at Clemson

Daniel Martin made an impact on both sides of the ball for Marietta (Ga.) High School as a junior in 2020, posting 67 tackles and three sacks on defense to go with 51 receptions, 896 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

The four-star, top-100 national prospect in the class of 2022 picked up an offer from Clemson last summer and has been in contact with safeties coach Mickey Conn as well as his area recruiter for the Tigers, Brandon Streeter.

Clemson loves Martin’s size and film and views the 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete as a versatile Isaiah Simmons-like defender who could line up at multiple positions defensively.

“I talked to Coach Streeter and Coach Conn,” Martin told The Clemson Insider recently. “Been talking about how they would use me and how I could play a lot of places on their defense.”

Martin has enjoyed his conversations with the Clemson coaches and sees the program as a potential match for him.

“Love to talk to them. Really want to build a bond with them,” he said.

“I feel like I could fit in at Clemson.”

While Martin doesn’t claim any favorites among the 20 total offers he has received, he feels a few programs are standing out as far as how much they are communicating with him and the relationship they are working to form with him.

“Recruiting is going great,” he said. “I have been talking to Georgia and FSU and Oregon the most lately. … Don’t really have any top teams but Georgia, FSU and Oregon have been talking to me a lot and starting to build a bond with me.”

“And LSU is always going to be a school I look at to go, if we build a better bond,” he added.

Martin envisions the ACC’s Tigers being squarely in the mix, as well, when it comes time for him to render his commitment in the future.

“I feel like Clemson is going to be one of my top teams when I make my decision,” he said.

Martin is the No. 86 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which consider him the ninth-best prospect from the Peach State and No. 6 outside linebacker in the country.