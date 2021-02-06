4-star Missouri DE: Clemson offer would have ‘huge impact in my recruitment’

Boonville (Mo.) four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak’s recruitment has exploded in recent months.

Since receiving his first offer from Tennessee last August, the class of 2022 prospect has racked up 29 more offers to date, including Power Five offers from schools such as Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Penn State, Indiana, Oregon, Washington and Missouri, to name some.

“It’s been great,” Wesolak said of seeing his recruitment take off lately. “My process started a couple months ago, and I’ve just blown up and it’s just an amazing feeling to be loved and appreciated for your craft and work.”

While Clemson has yet to get in on the flurry of offers for Wesolak, the Tigers are showing interest in the Show-Me State standout, and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall likes what the 6-foot-6, 235-pound edge rusher has shown on film.

As a junior in 2020, Wesolak tallied 59 total tackles, including 19 for loss and eight sacks.

“I just talked to Coach Hall a couple days ago and he loves my film and game,” Wesolak told The Clemson Insider recently. “Coach Hall likes his players to be long and quick off the ball and he sees those traits in me and me being athletic. I see myself as a versatile player and he does also. I can do many things on the field.”

Wesolak was pleasantly surprised when Hall reached out to him and expressed interest in his skill set.

“It’s honestly amazing and a blessing,” Wesolak said. “When he first texted me I was shocked and amazed, and being even noticed by their staff, it’s an honor for any player in this recruiting process.”

Wesolak is highly interested in Clemson and Dabo Swinney’s program, as well.

“I love what Coach Swinney has built over there,” he said. “It’s a great brotherhood and a culture everyone believes and trusts in one another. Also, their coaching staff is phenomenal. They really help their players reach their abilities and be great.”

Considering his recruitment has just started to heat up, Wesolak currently does not have a timetable for when he will make his college decision in the future.

“I really haven’t had time to sit with my family and figure that out,” he said, “and with my process I haven’t set a date or time. But when I feel that a school that’s offered me feels like home, then that’s when I think I’ll commit.”

If Clemson sees fit to join Wesolak’s rapidly growing list of offers moving forward, it’s an offer that would certainly shake things up in his recruitment and make the Tigers a top contender for his services.

“That would be amazing considering how great they are and how much they offer as a program and school,” he said. “That would be a huge impact in my recruitment because they offer so many opportunities in their program and school and also have a great coaching staff that’ll help me reach my goals and my dreams as a player and student.”

Wesolak is the No. 1 weak-side defensive end in Missouri according to Rivals, which ranks him as the No. 7 overall prospect in the state and No. 248 overall prospect nationally for the 2022 class.