Watson trade talks continue to get more interesting

Do not look for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson to be traded anytime soon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the Houston Texans insist they are not trading him.

On Jan. 28, word leaked that Watson had officially informed the Texans he wanted to be traded. Rumors of Watson wanting out of Houston started to circulate when the former Clemson star was reportedly upset with Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair regarding the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio, who was New England’s director of player personnel.

Watson was supposed to be more involved in who McNair hired and he was upset with the selection of Caserio, who has close ties to Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

On Sunday, Schefter reported Houston is still telling teams that are calling about a potential trade, they have no intention of trading their franchise quarterback.

While the Texans continue to stand their ground, they continue to make Watson even more upset. This past week they dismissed director of football administration Kevin Krajcovic, equipment manager Mike Parson and his staff and another longtime employee, Doug West.

Schefter reported Watson and Parson had a close relationship. These changes are not helping Houston’s situation with Watson.

Last September, before the start of the regular season, Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension with Houston that was supposed to keep the former first-round pick under contract through the 2025 season.

The Texans have already messed up twice when it comes to Watson. Last spring, they traded former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona and then hired their new general manager after McNair promised Watson would have input on who they brought in.

The Texans fired Bill O’Brien, the old head coach and general manager, this past October.

Houston traded up to take Watson as the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Watson led the Texans to back-to-back divisional championships in 2018 and 2019, while setting several franchise and NFL records along the way.

This past season, despite his team going 4-12, Watson led the NFL in passing yards.