This is a different kind of break for the Tigers

Coming off its big victory over Syracuse on Saturday, Clemson would love the opportunity to keep playing. However, the Tigers are off until Friday night when they host Georgia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers (12-5, 6-5 ACC) are getting back to their early season form after opening the year with nine wins in their first 10 games. Since then, Clemson has gone 3-4 in its last seven, but its has won three of its last four, beating Louisville, North Carolina and the Orange.

“You would like to keep playing when you are playing well,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said.

The last time the Tigers had a break, things did not go so well when they got back to basketball. However, that was not a scheduled break. COVID hit the program, causing a pause, one in which they were not allowed to do anything for five days.

When they got back, they had just a couple of days to get ready for Virginia and subsequently were beat by 35 points. They then lost to the Yellow Jackets by 18 points and Florida State by 19, playing three games in seven day.

“I have told some people this is a lot different than a COVID break,” Brownell said during Monday’s ACC Coaches Zoom call. “We were off yesterday. We are going to do some skill work and film today and concentrate on our team. We will go back to practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and get ready to play a good Georgia Tech team on Friday.”

Since the FSU loss on Jan. 23, Clemson has won three of its last four games, with the lone defeat coming at Duke, which was not a good outing either. Lucky for the Tigers, they get the Yellow Jackets at home on Friday.

Clemson is 8-1 at home this season.

The Tigers again played three games in seven days, starting with the Louisville game. Prior to Sunday, Clemson players had not had a day off since Jan. 24.

However, coming off back-to-back wins against North Carolina and Syracuse has Clemson feeling good about themselves.

“I’m really proud of our players and how they played and competed this week,” Brownell said after the Syracuse game. “This was an incredible bounce back week for our team after that performance at Duke. This was a real team win and felt a lot like those games early in the year where everybody contributed.”