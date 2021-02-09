Clemson commit working to recruit top in-state targets

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall has been enjoying life as a Clemson commit over the past couple of months after giving his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Christmas Day.

While coaches from other programs have reached out to Randall since then, he has let them know he is “All In” with Clemson and firmly entrenched as part of the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class.

“Life has been great,” Randall told The Clemson Insider. “Sometimes coaches still hit me up from other schools, but I tell them that I’m firm with my decision right now and I don’t think things are really going to change much.

“But it is great. You go out places and people see you and they’re like, ‘Oh, aren’t you Adam Randall that’s going to Clemson?’ So, it’s a lot different. You’re kind of on a different pedestal than any regular high school athlete, especially when you’re going to a college such as Clemson and what their stature is in football. So, I’m just trying to do right and trying to be a good role model and good public figure, so to speak.”

Randall (6-3, 200) has continued to stay in touch with head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, receivers coach Tyler Grisham and the Clemson staff since committing on Dec. 25.

The coaches are looking forward to getting Randall on campus again after the NCAA dead period is over; right now, all recruiting visits remain suspended through at least April 15.

“A lot of them just are excited for me to get back up there, especially once this dead period ends and I can get back up there and get on campus and see what they’re doing,” Randall said. “Hopefully I can get up there after this dead period is over and they’re practicing.”

Randall, ranked as a top-five prospect in the state of South Carolina per multiple recruiting services, is working to help the Tigers recruit a couple of fellow top Palmetto State prospects in the 2022 class – Mauldin five-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus and Greer four-star tight end Jaleel Skinner.

“I’ve been especially on these South Carolina guys,” Randall said. “I’ve been talking to them, trying to get them on board for Clemson. Them being in-state, we can do something special. I think we have a lot more in-state guys that have been offered by Clemson than the past years, and hopefully we can get them on board and get a large South Carolina class. That would be very special, just all of us going to Clemson.”

Randall is trying not to put any pressure on Skinner and Lukus to join him on board with the Tigers, but at the same time, he is doing what he can to sway them Clemson’s way and nudge them in that direction without nagging them.

“I don’t want to pressure them because it’s their decision,” he said. “I don’t want to consistently text them every day and ask them ‘where are you going, where are you going?’ because it’s ultimately their decision.

“But the conversations that I’ve had with them, they’ve been good. Just trying to get them on board, just trying to persuade them but not be a nag at the same time. Because ultimately it’s their decision, and I wish the best for all of those guys that are out there having to make this tough decision. It’s a very important decision in their life.”

Randall and Skinner are planning to play together in Georgia this summer as teammates on the Cam Newton 7-on-7 team.

Randall believes he and Skinner have the potential to be a dynamic duo for Clemson’s offense in the future, if Skinner decides to be a Tiger, and Randall hopes the 7-on-7 action could be a glimpse of what is to come for the Tigers.

“I think we could do something special,” Randall said. “That’s two dynamic playmakers on that side of the ball, and you just add weapons to the offensive side of the ball … Clemson’s always going to have a great defense. So, me and him just trying to get together, and we’re also playing hopefully on the same 7-on-7 team, Cam Newton 7-on-7 team from Georgia. We’ll give it a good run this summer and a good look hopefully, two Clemson commits on the same team.”

As a junior in 2020, Randall recorded 46 catches for 1,009 yards and nine touchdowns despite playing with a high ankle sprain in the playoffs.

Looking ahead to his senior season this fall, Randall is working to hone his craft as a wideout while serving as a leader for his team in hopes of helping Myrtle Beach High win a state championship.

“Just trying to polish my skills and get ready for college,” Randall said. “Also try and be a good leader my last year, try and get another championship. That’s ultimately the main goal every time you come into a season, and just me being a leader and trying to lead these guys through all the battles and tough times, through the ups and downs of a season. It’s going to be a tough task, but I think we can pull it off. And just me being a good leader, that’s where it starts.”

Randall plans to enroll at Clemson in January of next year and can’t wait to get on campus to start his career as a Tiger.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s been a long wait. Ever since I was in eighth grade, I wanted to be there, and now it’s coming up – 11 months away. I’m counting down and just being ready for that moment and doing the best that I can to produce and be the best wide receiver that I can be. I know that Clemson is the right place for me.”