Former Clemson defensive player announces transfer destination

Former Clemson cornerback LeAnthony Williams has found his new home.

Williams announced via social media Wednesday evening that he will transfer to Marshall.

A graduate student who has two years of eligibility remaining, Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday night.

During his Clemson career, Williams played in 29 games and was credited with 22 total tackles. The former four-star prospect recorded 264 snaps over the past three seasons after redshirting in 2017.

Williams played in 11 games as a reserve last year, tallying 12 tackles. His best game was at Wake Forest in the season opener, in which he recorded three tackles. He also had two tackles in the Tigers’ ACC Championship win over Notre Dame.

The Atlanta native played as a reserve defensive back in 2018 and 2019, helping the Tigers reach the national championship game both years. He was a member of the 2018 national championship team, which led the nation in scoring defense.

Williams, a parks, recreation and tourism management major, earned his undergraduate degree at Clemson in December of 2019.