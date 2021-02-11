NFL father has prepared Trotter Jr. for Clemson

As he makes the transition from high school to major college football, Clemson freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is well-prepared and well-learned as the son of former longtime NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr.

Trotter Jr. – a five-star prospect, per ESPN, who enrolled at Clemson in January – knows he is fortunate to have a father who played football at the highest level and has passed down plenty of knowledge about the sport to him over the years.

“Not many can say they had a dad or a parent that played professionally and had experience in a professional league,” Trotter Jr. said during a YouTube video from Clemson featuring its midyear enrollees.

The lone linebacker signee in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, Trotter Jr. hails from St. Joseph’s Prep, the premier catholic boys high school in Philadelphia that won its third straight state football title, its fourth in five years and sixth since 2013 with a 62-13 rout over Central York in the PIAA Class 6A final last November.

To go with the experience he gained playing for a prominent prep program, Trotter Jr. possesses a wealth of knowledge about the game thanks in large part to what he has learned from his father, who played 12 NFL seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1998-2009.

“Definitely I would say he prepared me mentally with the game, teaching me different techniques that he learned playing in the NFL,” Trotter Jr. said. “I’m very grateful for that and I try to make sure I let him know how appreciative of it I am.”

A two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, Trotter Sr. played eight of his 12 NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (1998-2001, 2004-06, 2009) and is a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame. He was inducted as part of the franchise’s 2016 class during a Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 28, 2016.

Being able to share that special moment with his father is a memory that Trotter Jr. cherishes.

“Something I’ll never forget is the day my dad was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame, being able to walk down the field with him,” Trotter Jr. said. “That experience was just a great moment for him, as well as me. I was very proud of him for where he got to, and it was just something that I really look up to him about and something I wish to strive to be when I get older.”

Trotter Jr. comes to Clemson as a touted recruit ranked among the top 100 prospects in the 2021 class regardless of position by all the major recruiting services. ESPN considers him a five-star prospect, the No. 1 player from Pennsylvania, No. 1 linebacker nationally and No. 7 overall prospect in the class.