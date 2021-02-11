Watson to the Patriots?

Deshaun Watson playing for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots is the worst news NFL fans, who do not cheer for the New England Patriots, could hear.

However, that was the “bold prediction” a former NFL general manager made on ESPN’s “Get Up” Thursday morning. Mike Tannenbaum, who was the New York Jets’ general manager from 2006-’12, stunned everyone on the set when he predicted the Patriots would find a way to get the former Clemson star to New England.

Speculation on where Watson might land has been the biggest storyline since the 25-year-old quarterback declared he wanted out of Houston on Feb. 7.

The reason, according to Tannenbaum, was the connection new Texans’ general manager Nick Caserio has with the Patriots. Before coming to Houston, he was New England’s director of player personnel.

“Nick Caserio just came from the Patriots, they know each other well,” Tannenbaum said. “If I get Deshaun Watson — with all those other opt-outs coming back — I’m going to go to the Super Bowl. I’m gonna go beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Bill Belichick is a great competitor, he’ll do whatever it takes. We get Deshaun Watson, we’re back in the Super Bowl.”

Tannenbaum was not done with his predictions.

“New England, Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl next year in L.A.,” he said. “Talk about a can’t-miss game.”

“Get Up” host Mike Greenberg, a longtime Jets fan, hopes his colleague is wrong.

“I can’t be expected to go on,” said Greenberg. “If this is going to happen, twenty years I’ve been waiting for Brady to get out of the [AFC East], and now all of a sudden, you’re telling me…if Deshaun Watson winds up in New England, I’m telling you right now, I’m done.”